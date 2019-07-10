Leas Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Oliver Tully passes away

Louth County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Oliver Tully has passed away.

As reported by LMFM this morning, Cllr Tully passed away last night.

A Fine Gael councillor, he has represented Drogheda since he was first elected to office in 1991.

A former secondary school teacher, he had over 37 years experience in the education sector and was heavily involved in a number of committees, including Louth Meath Education and Training Board where he was Chairman from 2005 to 2011 and 2015 to 2016.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam.