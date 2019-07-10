Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Duffy of Hyde Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predecesed by his wife Noeleen (nee) Clarke, very deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Bernard, Gerard and Ashling, brother Tom, sisters Marie and Josie, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law Michelle, Lorraine, Aishling and Mark, nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful neighbours and all who cared for Michael.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Colette Rogan (née Molloy) of Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 8th July 2019. Colette much loved wife of the late James and dear mother of Mary, Seamus, Patricia, Donald, John, and Catherine and nana of Conor, Liam, Sean, James, Ted, Isobel, Mary-Louisa, Saoirse, and Rosa-Lee. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamon Mc Mahon, Nikos Melitas, Prebrinder Grewal, daughters-in-law Susan, Lydia, and Kelly, sisters Kathleen Flood, Maureen Mc Kenna, and Patsy Doherty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Cremation at 1.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.Family Flowers only.