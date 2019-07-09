Lidl respond to anti-social behaviour fears at Dundalk store

Lidl Ireland have issued a response to the issue of begging and anti-social behaviour, which The Democrat has been told has been occurring outside the German supermarket giant's store on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.

A concerned local had contacted the Democrat to highlight the issue earlier today.

"I've witnessed what appeared to me to be a drug deal/handover going on right beside the trolley area," explained the local resident.

"A group of drug users seem to hang around nearby overlooking the vacant site where opposite."

According to this same person, they have already raised the issue with the store in question.

"This is happening right on the supermarket's doorstep, and is creating an intimidating atmosphere for shoppers and pedestrians passing through," he added.

"I've reported this locally in store and management dismiss complaints and say 'nothing we can do'."

Lidl, in a statement released to the Democrat this afternoon, said:

"We are aware of begging and anti-social behaviour that has taken place outside of our store on Avenue Road, Dundalk. The safety of our store team and customers is, and remains a priority to us.

"The issues have been escalated to local Gardai and we are working closely with them to combat the issue. We would like to apologise to any customers who may have been inconvenienced."