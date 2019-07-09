Emergency
BREAKING: Gardai attending crash on M1 motorway
Transport
BREAKING: Gardai attending crash on M1 motorway
UPDATE 16.20: Gardai have dealt with the crash. Traffic is still quite slow on approach, but it should start to improve soon.
Gardai are en route to a crash on the M1 motorway, northbound just past Junction 5 for Balbriggan South.
It is understood that the incident has blocked one lane and traffic is slowing on approach.
Motorists are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on