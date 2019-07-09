Emergency

BREAKING: Gardai attending crash on M1 motorway

Transport

Reporter:

UPDATE 16.20: Gardai have dealt with the crash. Traffic is still quite slow on approach, but it should start to improve soon. 

Gardai are en route to a crash on the M1 motorway, northbound just past Junction 5 for Balbriggan South.

It is understood that the incident has blocked one lane and traffic is slowing on approach.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.