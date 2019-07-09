Dundalk family raise charity funds in memory of Michael Brennan

Members of the family of a 23-year-old Dundalk man who died from Sudden Cardiac Death last year held a table quiz and raised €2320 in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The Brennan family held the table quiz in Kennedy's bar in Dundalk to remember their son, brother and friend Michael who died suddenly aged 23 on December 3, 2018 from Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD).

The family presented Chairman of CRY Tommy Fegan, with a cheque for €2,320 which will contribute to the charity building a screening centre for those affected by Sudden Cardiac Death nationwide and will help to save young lives.

The best treatment for people at risk is expert assessment and this includes screening. The new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art centre will provide free screening and treatment for at-risk individuals and families.

See cry.ie for more details or to donate.