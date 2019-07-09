Edinburgh Fringe favourite brings unique comedy show to Dundalk

Ferdian Events are delighted to bring Trevor Lock one of the perennial audience favourites of the Edinburgh Fringe to Dundalk for the very first time and one night only.

This show Trevor Lock's Community Circle is one of the most unique comedy shows that has connected with audiences from South East Asia to South America creating an ever-expanding global cult following in the process.

Dundalk comedy fans will soon be totally hooked by this joyous show.

There are no stand-up, jokes, sketches or material! Laughter emerges from the room to make a unique show every show.

It's cerebral folk comedy producing a walking, talking natural high.

Each ‘Community Circle’ performance is unique, delivered in Lock’s own inimitable style ensuring it is something only to be experienced live.

Lock has toured with Stewart Lee, Russell Brand amongst other legends and for over 20 years has been at the fore of the British Comedy scene.

The last years have been spent honing this singular style he himself labels ‘Emergent Comedy’.

The venue?



The Market Bar, 99 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk

When?

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9 PM – 11 PM

Tickets?

https://fairertix.com/en/events/trevor-lock-s-community-circle-irish-tour-dundalk?fbclid=IwAR1ouWGyvkTuW380TIkOgRB9F_7aUXhur9-9b6Al6Rn_7NAWiSdrYghs0Ew