Man (55) accused of historic child sex abuse in Louth
A 55 year old man accused of historic child sex abuse in County Louth over two decades ago, has been returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.
The accused - who can’t be named to protect the complainant’s identity, is charged with 10 alleged offences - three counts of indecently assaulting a boy and a further seven charges of sexually assaulting him, on dates unknown between June first 1990 and August 31st 1992.
At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday after hearing a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Deirdre Gearty sent him forward to the present sitting of the Circuit Court today (Tuesday).
