Homeless Dundalk man ordered to remain sober as part of bail conditions

A 32-year-old homeless man who was before Dundalk district court charged with 13 offences including theft, drugs and public order offences, was ordered to remain sober as part of bail conditions imposed in the district court.

Judge Deirdre Gearty heard on one occasion Gardaí received a number of calls from members of the public about the defendant walking in front of traffic in the middle of the road.

The court heard last Wednesday that a charge of being intoxicated in a public place on February seventh last related to Robert McHardy with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was causing a disruption to traffic by walking out in front of traffic in the middle of the road.

Just over three months later, gardai received a further report of an intoxicated male on the Avenue Road. He was unable to speak and was arrested as he posted a danger to himself.

Also in May, the court heard the defendant had stolen a Brunch ice cream from a shop on the Avenue Road and he became abusive to staff who had told him to return it.

On June seventh last he began shouting at Gardaí who were called to Bridge Street and continued to abuse them despite being given an official direction to desist in his behaviour.

The court also heard that in November last at Drive 2 Muirhevnamor, after garda had advised him and another man, they were about to search them under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Robert McHardy took an item from his pocket and placed it in his mouth and swallowed.

The accused had 96 previous convictions and the Defence solicitor said her client - who has been homeless for over a year, has had several admissions to the Crosslanes psychiatric unit in Drogheda, but denies that he has a problem with alcohol and drugs.

She added a lot of his convictions were for public order matters where gardai were moving him on from place to place when he was trying to settle down.

Judge Gearty put back charges for two weeks and made it a condition of bail that Mr McHardy sign on once a week at Dundalk garda station and stay intoxicant free. She also directed the preparation of Probation and psychiatric reports.