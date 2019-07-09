Dundalk company win gold medal at Global Gin Masters Awards

Dundalk company Sixling Gin has won a gold medal at the Global Gin Masters event.

Owners Tom and Nicola Grills took to Facebook to say: "Delighted to announce that Sixling Gin has won a gold medal on the world stage at the Global Gin Masters with @spiritsbusiness"

Sixling Gin, which was launched last September by the local husband and wife team, picked up the award in the Contemporary Gin category.

The unusual gin is made from cloudberry - a fruit in the same family as blackberries and raspberries. The cloudberry is no longer native to Ireland, so Sixling import the unique ingredient from Sweden.

The Global Gin Masters event is now in its tenth year. It is hosted by The Spirits Business who seek nominations for the top gins across the globe before the products are put forward for a blind-tasting competition judged by industry peers.

The product, which is Ireland's only cloudberry gin is brewed just outside of Dundalk in Tenure and is made using elderflower from the Cooley mountains.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat last September Tom Grills revealed the companies' future plans: “We want to expand with a folio of spirit brands nationwide and then abroad.

"We'd like to grow the business as much as we can. But we will always be based in Dundalk - we'd like to employ local people eventually.”

