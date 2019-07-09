One-way system rolled out for Dundalk street

Louth County Council has announced its decision to temporarily introduce a one way system on Church Street in Dundalk.

The Council have explained that the temporary system is to facilitate the Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter Rejuvenation Scheme from Monday July 15 to Saturday August 31 2019, inclusive.

Vehicular Traffic exiting the Laurels will not be allowed to turn Left onto Church Street during this period. A right turn will be allowed onto Clanbrassil Street.

Diversion route will be as follows: Traffic travelling north towards Church Street and Bridge Street will be diverted north along The Long Walk, Mc Swiney Street, Legion Avenue, Castletown Road, Bridge Street and Linenhall Street.

Traffic travelling south along Church Street and Clanbrassil Street will not be affected.