Rise in murder threats in Louth 'not surprising'

Co Louth has seen the third highest rise in reported murder threats in Ireland during 2018. Nationwide figures show a four-fold increase in reported murder threats over the last six years, according to garda statistics.

The areas with the highest number of reported threats in 2018 were Dublin West (114), Limerick (88), Louth (65), and Dublin Northern (64). Multiple gang feuds were reported in Louth.

Gang feuds, drug debts, and domestic violence are being named as factors for the sharp rise in murder threats. And stats reveal that these numbers are set to rise again in 2019.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ruairí Ó’Murchú (inset) has deemed the statistics “not surprising”.

The local councillor said: “A number of people have come forward to us recently who are under threat. A huge amount of it is to do with drug gangs.

“There have been numerous attacks on houses and vehicles. We’ve had shootings, pipe bombs, petrol bombs. The list goes on.”

Ó’Murchú says that a large majority of the rise in threats in Louth are down to drug gangs. He explained: “A major part of the drug model is chasing after people and their families for drug debts.

“In some cases, families will have paid off the debts and the gangs will return to harass the family.”

The cllr also noted that at recent meetings, a lack of vehicles for the garda drugs unit was becoming an issue. In terms of solutions to the current crisis, the local cllr noted: “CAB is doing great work across Louth, but the gardaí always say they are missing information from the public.

“I understand people in these situations [under threat], might be afraid to speak to the Gardaí but I would encourage them to come forward and let the Gardaí use the resources of the State to help them.”