Irish Government rejects plan to bring Dundalk woman home from Syria

Lisa Smith’s chance of returning to Ireland from Syria could be delayed after it was revealed that the Irish Government has rejected a plan drawn up by the Defence Forces to help her to return safely.



An Irish Times report revealed that a plan to bring Smith home using “co-operation with foreign intelligence agencies” was scrapped two months ago.



A plan drawn up by “the Directorate of Military Intelligence, also known as J2” was subsequently presented to Paul Kehoe, the Minister of State for Defence in late April, according to the report.



The plan involved “requesting US military intelligence personnel” to remove Lisa Smith and her two-year-old child from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria. The idea was to bring Smith to the Jordanian border where “Irish officials would have escorted her back to Ireland”.



Whilst US military intelligence officials are said to have “provisionally agreed” to the operation, the rescue mission was scrapped by the Irish Government.



Former deputy director of J2 Michael C Murphy told The Irish Times that there was a long-standing rivalry between military and Garda intelligence.



Murphy also suggested that “turf wars” between agencies had lead to intelligence failures and “siloisation” in the past.

Smith (37) who is from Saltown, Dundalk is currently being held in a camp in northern Syria, with her two-year-old child.



Lisa, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, is understood to have left Ireland in 2015 to become a bride to a member of Islamic State. She converted to Islam around 2011.



Smith is back in the media spotlight after she spoke to the BBC last Friday from a refugee camp in Syria. In the interview, she refuted claims that she had trained girls aged between nine and 12 to fight.



Gardaí and the Department of Foreign Affairs are currently working on a new plan to bring the Dundalk woman home.