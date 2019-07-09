Dundalk Stadium
REVEALED: Trap draw for the Dundalk International 2019
REVEALED: Trap draw for the Dundalk International 2019
The greatly anticipated Dundalk International 2019 runners have been announced and the trap draw was completed today by Seamus Lanney with Margaret Kavanagh, Dundalk Stadium Racing Manager and Jim Martin, Dundalk Stadium CEO present.
The Dundalk International is an invitation only race with a total prize fund of €37,000 and is the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland and the UK having run since 1968.
The winner will pocket a grand total of €20,000 whilst the runner-up will receive €6,000. €3,500 is on offer for third place and the remaining entrants €2,500 each.
Trap Draw as follows:
Trap 1: Ballymac Arminta (Inside Seed)
BALLYMAC BEST - COOLAVANNY ANGIE
Trainer: Liam Dowling
2018 Christmas Oaks Winner
Trap 2: Gurteen Feather (Inside Seed)
KINLOCH BRAE - GURTEEN MALDINI
Trainer: David Murray
2018 Irish Derby Plate Winner
Trap 3: Ballyanne Sim (Inside Seed)
CONFIDENT RANKIN - FREEDOM SHADOW
Trainer: Mark Robinson
2018 Irish Greyhound Derby Winner
Trap 4: Priceless Blake (Inside Seed)
LAUGHIL BLAKE - WHAT A DIVA
Trainer: Paul Hennessy
2019 English Greyhound Derby Winner
Trap 5: Killmacdonagh (Inside Seed)
ZERO TEN - DEERCREST LADY
Trainer: Kieran Lynch
2019 Irish Oaks Winner
Trap 6: Skywalker Logan (Inside Seed)
TARSNA HAVANA - SIZZLING SARAH
Trainer: Patrick Guilfoyle
2019 Irish Cesarewitch Winner
3rd 2019 English Greyhound Derby Final
All the excitement of this classic race can be enjoyed at Dundalk Stadium on Friday 12th July, doors open at 4 pm with family fun activities, BBQ on our outside terrace with live music. First greyhound race 7pm!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on