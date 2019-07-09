REVEALED: Trap draw for the Dundalk International 2019

The greatly anticipated Dundalk International 2019 runners have been announced and the trap draw was completed today by Seamus Lanney with Margaret Kavanagh, Dundalk Stadium Racing Manager and Jim Martin, Dundalk Stadium CEO present.

The Dundalk International is an invitation only race with a total prize fund of €37,000 and is the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland and the UK having run since 1968.

The winner will pocket a grand total of €20,000 whilst the runner-up will receive €6,000. €3,500 is on offer for third place and the remaining entrants €2,500 each.

Trap Draw as follows:

Trap 1: Ballymac Arminta (Inside Seed)

BALLYMAC BEST - COOLAVANNY ANGIE

Trainer: Liam Dowling

2018 Christmas Oaks Winner

Trap 2: Gurteen Feather (Inside Seed)

KINLOCH BRAE - GURTEEN MALDINI

Trainer: David Murray

2018 Irish Derby Plate Winner

Trap 3: Ballyanne Sim (Inside Seed)

CONFIDENT RANKIN - FREEDOM SHADOW

Trainer: Mark Robinson

2018 Irish Greyhound Derby Winner

Trap 4: Priceless Blake (Inside Seed)

LAUGHIL BLAKE - WHAT A DIVA

Trainer: Paul Hennessy

2019 English Greyhound Derby Winner

Trap 5: Killmacdonagh (Inside Seed)

ZERO TEN - DEERCREST LADY

Trainer: Kieran Lynch

2019 Irish Oaks Winner

Trap 6: Skywalker Logan (Inside Seed)

TARSNA HAVANA - SIZZLING SARAH

Trainer: Patrick Guilfoyle

2019 Irish Cesarewitch Winner

3rd 2019 English Greyhound Derby Final

All the excitement of this classic race can be enjoyed at Dundalk Stadium on Friday 12th July, doors open at 4 pm with family fun activities, BBQ on our outside terrace with live music. First greyhound race 7pm!