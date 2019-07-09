Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday July 9 2019

The death has occurred of Brian Lynch of Milltown Bridge, Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Florrie, brother Patrick. Brian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Marie Hall (Knockbridge), brother Noel, brother-in-law Padraig, sister-in-law Catherine, aunt Mona Lynch, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Tuesday between 2 o'clock and 8 o'clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Directors Tel: 042 9334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Lee of Station Road, Duleek, Meath / Dundalk, Louth



Passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness. Beloved son of the late James. Sadly missed by his loving mother Elizabeth Lee, sisters Jacinta and Catherine, brothers Paul, Mark and Adrian, sister in law Yvonne, brother in law Paul, niece Rachael, grand nephew Aaron, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Jacinta, Station Road, Duleek, from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Cianan's Church, Duleek, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

May he rest in peace



