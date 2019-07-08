'Dedicated' and 'dynamic' Dromiskin teacher Jim Mckenna was 'a true principal'

The retirement took place recently of Mr Jim McKenna, principal of St Kevin’s National School Philipstown, Co Louth.

A native of Dromiskin, Jim attended St. Peter’s National School. He then went on to attend De La Salle Secondary School, Dundalk before moving to Coláiste Mhuire Oiliúna, Marino, Dublin where he was awarded a Batchelor of Education Degree in Primary teaching.

He began his teaching career in Scoil Bhríde National School, Dunleer where he taught before taking up the role of principalship of St. Kevin’s National School, Philipstown in 2005. In his tenure there as principal, pupil enrolment has practically doubled.

A dedicated and dynamic teaching principal, Jim was highly respected by pupils, teaching staff and parents alike. He oversaw many changes in the school throughout his career including a new extension which more than doubled the size of the school. In addition, the playgrounds have been completely revamped.

Jim Mc Kenna was a true principal. The holistic development of the pupils, the collaborative style of his leadership with the staff and the involvement of the wider community were always the centre of his focus as principal. Jim acknowledges the huge support he received from the Boards of Management, Parents’ Associations, the teaching staff, parents, pupils and St. Kevin’s G.A.A. club.

He has a keen interest in all Gaelic sports and he fielded many successful teams from the school over the years. The success of the St. Kevin’s N.S. quiz teams in many local and regional competitions over the years was also due to the interest and encouragement of Mr. McKenna.

His contribution to education has been much appreciated by the communities of Philipstown and Dunleer. The staff, pupils and parents of St. Kevin’s National School wish him well in his retirement.

He is succeeded by Mrs Amanda Rowland who will take up her new position as principal in September 2019.