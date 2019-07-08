Second man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to Irene White’s murder

A second man has been sentenced to life in prison, after admitting to the murder of mother-of-three Irene White in her Co Louth home 14 years ago.

Niall Power (47), with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth this morning (Monday) pleaded guilty to the murder of Irene White (43) at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth on April 6, 2005.

In January 2018, historian Anthony Lambe (35), of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was jailed for life after he too pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms White in the kitchen of her home.

Lambe had told investigating gardai that he carried out the brutal murder after an individual had asked him to kill Ms White on behalf of someone else. He said he later received "a relatively small sum of money" after stabbing Irene and cutting her throat.

When the registrar read the indictment to Niall Power and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “Guilty”.

The court heard victim impact statements from Ms White’s sister and children this afternoon before Mr Justice Michael White imposed the mandatory sentence of life in prison.