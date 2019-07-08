REPORT: Dundalk man pleads guilty to murder of Irene White

According to RTE this morning, a 46-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Dundalk woman Irene White.

Niall Power, of Gyles Quay, pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms White (43) at her home at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk on 6 April 2005.

Mr Power appeared at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Sentencing is due on the case this afternoon.

He is the second person to be charged in connection with the murder.

