Overcast weather expected for Louth this week

Monday looks set to be a largely overcast day and the rest of the month doesn't look too promising either according to the latest reports from Louth Weather.

In an update posted at 10:50am yesterday the local weather expert said:

"A mix of hazy sunshine and cloud today, with the best of the sunshine the further north you are. Dry. Light to moderate NW winds becoming SE this afternoon. Max 20°C.

"Much cloudier tomorrow Monday with little (if any) sunshine about. Some light rain likely by evening. Cooler too at 18°C."

The highest temperatures today will reach 16 degrees in the north and 22 degrees furthest south.

And despite the scorcher of a weekend, Louth Weather warned:

“FURTHER OUTLOOK: It looks like it will become more unsettled from the latter end of next week. I’m not seeing any hints of a decent run of proper summer weather up to mid-July.”

Met Eireann has also said that we can expect patches of light rain and drizzle today and tomorrow.