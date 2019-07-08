Success for gardai at Dundalk checkpoint yesterday

Gardai

Mandatory Intoxicant Test

David Lynch

David Lynch

There was good news for road safety yesterday after all motorists stopped by gardai in Dundalk were all given a full pass rate as part of a mandatory intoxicant checkpoint.

Gardai revealed the news on their Twitter account. However one vehicle was seized due to it having no NCT or tax.