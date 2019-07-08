Gardai
Success for gardai at Dundalk checkpoint yesterday
Mandatory Intoxicant Test
There was good news for road safety yesterday after all motorists stopped by gardai in Dundalk were all given a full pass rate as part of a mandatory intoxicant checkpoint.
Gardai revealed the news on their Twitter account. However one vehicle was seized due to it having no NCT or tax.
Dundalk RPU: Mandatory Intoxicant c/point in Dundalk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 8, 2019
yesterday. All drivers thankfully passed test. One vehicle seized under Section
41 Road Traffic Act for no Tax or NCT pic.twitter.com/jIMb8N737G
