Deaths in Dundalk - Monday July 8 2019

The death has occurred of Brian McDonnell of Walterstown, Ardee Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday July 7 2019, peacefully, in the Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predecesed by his parents Joseph and Lucy brothers and sisters.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Joan, daughter Lucy and sons Sean and Paul, grand-children Shannon, Regan, Rion and Cadan, brother Oliver, sister Catherine, daughters in-law Patricia and Amanda, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode A91K599) on Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Saint Michael's Church, Darver, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Birches.

House private on Tuesday.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Lynch of Milltown Bridge, Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Florrie, brother Patrick. Brian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Marie Hall (Knockbridge), brother Noel, brother-in-law Padraig, sister-in-law Catherine, aunt Mona Lynch, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Please re-check this notice on Monday afternoon for updated funeral arrangements. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe , Dixons Funeral Directors T042 9334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of George Killen of Millgrange, Carlingford, Louth



Peacefully at our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his sister Anna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford, tomorrow, Monday, from 2.00pm for neighbours and friends to call.

Removal at 6.30pm to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for evening prayers at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lily (Elizabeth) Hillen (née White) of New Street, Dundalk, Louth

Lily Hillen (née White), Sunday July 7 2019, peacefully in the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Brian, sister Mary Cleary and brother Paddy.

Lily will be sadly missed by her sister Detta (Bernadette) McCaffrey, brother Mickey(Michael) White, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace













