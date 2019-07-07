Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday July 7 2019

The death has occurred of John Byrne of 23 Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Loving companion of Sussie, loving father of Louise, Tracie, Gerard, Lisa and the late John, dear son of the late Bridie and John and brother of Liam, Mary, Gerard and Patrick. He will be missed also by his cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his adoring dog Ellie.

Reposing at home from 12 noon to 10pm Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 4pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and the North Louth Hospice Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Monday, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Moya Greene (née Dillon) of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, pre-deceased by her husband Mick, parents Maisie and Frank brother Anthony, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Peter.

Moya will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her son Michael, grandchildren, sisters Olive (McGowan), Jean (Gorham) and Ann (Murphy), brother Fra, brothers-in-law Anthony, Joe and James, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Sunday 7th between 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am (walking) to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Directors, 042 93 34240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niall Hoare of Sallins, Co Kildare and formerly of Sandylane, Blackrock, Co. Louth



Suddenly on 5th July 2019. Niall, beloved son of the late Eamonn and Phyllis and dear brother of Diarmuid, Sinead, Oisin and Ruairi, and son Shane. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, son, brother in law Neil, sisters in law, Gloria and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, from 2pm until 7pm on Friday, 12th July.

Removal on Saturday, the 13th July, at 10.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Geraldine Boyle (née Carroll) of 13 Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Philip and dear mother of Alan and Catherine.

She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 1pm on Sunday and from 10am-7pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

House private on Tuesday, please.

May she rest in peace



