North Louth shore clean-up a 'major success'

Over 60 people took part in a shore clean up at Rampark beach in north Louth today; and it has been declared a "major success".

Local councillor Antoin Watters led the praise:

"Our first event was a major success with approximately 60 people helping out today. We gathered rubbish on over 1km of coastline and filled our skip.

"Thanks to everyone who helped out and we look forward to our next clean up."