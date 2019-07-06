Greenore takes on the environmental tree-planting challenge

Visitors to Louth’s extraordinary village of Greenore since its foundation on a greenfield site in the 1860s never fail to be astounded.

As the only planned port in the country which included in its foundation a school, police station, hotel, golf club, post office and assembly rooms, as well as rail links and beautiful stone accommodation for residents and visitors, its listed status is well deserved.

Greenore residents have always striven to preserve and enhance the village’s natural advantages. With its splendid shoreline on three sides commanding the definitive view of the “Mountains of Mourne Sweeping Down to the Sea”, the villagers have taken pride in their village and have endeavoured for over a century and a half to display it at its best as can be seen in scenes recorded on camera going back as far as the first commercial photographs.

Regular visitors to Greenore will have noticed the increased emphasis on planting for biodiversity in the village. The Tidy Towns committee work is regularly photographed by visitors. Local school children have planted both a biodiversity and a herb garden, a unique bug hotel makes provision for insects in a prime location, grass is being managed for pollinators and planting has moved to flowers that will grow from year to year. This emphasis on looking after nature has seen Greenore do well in the Tidy Towns competition from year to year when they consistently pick up positive comments complimenting their hard work.

Trees are often the first thing noticed by the visitor, either when viewing Greenore from afar or on its approach road, where magnificent Corsican Pines along with newer planting adorn its superb golf links course.

There is a downside to sea views and sea breezes however; recent storms took their toll on many old favourite village trees, including the complete decimation of a stand of pines on the approach road to the village.

Local resident Don Brassil has worked tirelessly over the years enhancing the treescape in the area. His long career in the tree industry means he has extensive knowledge of what grows – and won’t grow in the area. Don teamed up recently with Orla Farrell of Greenore Village in a project with Rampark national school where they helped the children add some native species, donated by Don and grown in his own nursery to the school. Orla is founder of the “Easy Treesie” project which is aiming to meet the UNIPEDE-backed “Plant-for-the-Planet” challenge to plant a million trees on the island of Ireland with Ireland’s million school children. The trees are planted on public lands such as parks, roadsides and hospitals and Orla is eager to hear of pockets of land suitable for children to plant over the coming years.

Greenore Residents were happy to find suitable space for a planting ceremony to coincide with their Annual General Meeting.

On a recent sunny Sunday having enjoyed a presentation in the Assembly Rooms on the global trillion-tree project which is now up and running in 67 countries, those attending the meeting adjourned to the Promenade.

The Greenore Port Company had most obligingly prepared the ground by machine and Brian Larkin, chairman of the Residents’ Association had taken delivery of the rootball stock earlier in the week.

Members of the Junior Tidy Towns committee were there to assist. The project usually confines itself to planting saplings during the dormant season however they have the ‘tree-t’ of occasional planting more mature trees during the growing season for ceremonies such as this. The trees were chosen for their suitability for the site which takes a beating from the salt winds which can be very strong.

This variety – Austrian Pine – is already present at several locations in Greenore and seems to thrive particularly well there. The Project chiefly plants native trees however changes in climate have meant that provision is being made for the future by planting species suitable for extremes which may occur more frequently given current trends.

“The Right Tree in the Right Place” is the motto of Crann – Trees for Ireland which is the charity backing this project. The trees are now showing signs of growth as they receive regular watering from the village committee as they settle in. The three majestic pines provide shelter already for walkers on the shore and add to the attractive vista. Orla expressed her gratitude to the Irish Environmental Network who sponsored this recent event and is delighted that Louth is participating in a project which has planted 15,050 trees with children since 2017 with children from 9 counties stretching from Enniskillen to Listowel and from Sligo to Kilkenny.

The project team is grateful for the support of the Irish Environmental Network, who sponsored this event through their National Biodiversity Week programme.