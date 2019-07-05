Louth SPCA called in after chicken found wandering down Clanbrassil Street

Louth SPCA ruffled a few feathers this afternoon when they asked their Facebook followers "Why did this chicken cross the road?" after finding a hen wandering down Clanbrassil Street.

Fiona Squibb from Louth LSPCA noted "you just never know what's next" as she appealed for the chicken's owner to come forward.

The chicken is now in the care of the LSPCA, who have put her in a high-security cage in case she makes a dash for The Marshes.

In a Facebook post Ms Squibb said: "So why did the chicken cross the road, well we don't know but this one was found in Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk today. Anyone know anything about it? In care of Louth SPCA for now. You just never know what's next!"

You can contact the LSPCA on 042 9335045.

No word yet on what the chicken thinks of the redesigned Clanbrassil Street.