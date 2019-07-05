Fitzpatrick raises concerns over the rise in feuding in Louth to Garda Commissioner

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick spoke to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and his team during the recent Joint Committee on Justice and Equality debate, where Deputy Fitzpatrick spoke about the ongoing feuds in Drogheda.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"I live in Louth, which is a very proud county. Drogheda is experiencing a bad time as a result of shootings and petrol bombings. Over 75 criminal attacks have happened in Drogheda since last July. It is getting a bad name and we want that to stop.

"At 8.20 p.m. on a Thursday evening, a man was shot in Termon Abbey in the north of the town. Children who were playing in the area ran away in fear and are now afraid to go out on the streets. Three hours later, there was a petrol bomb attack on a house in Moneymore.

"Luckily, no one was in the house at the time. A petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Rathmullan area of the town. Tens of thousands of people from all over the country visited Drogheda in August 2018 when Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was held there.

"The people of the town, the local authorities, the gardaí and the many volunteers did a fantastic job during the festival. Drogheda had a fantastic name before all of this happened suddenly in recent months."

Deputy Fitzpatrick spoke highly of Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan and his colleagues' work in the County, saying:

"Chief Superintendent Mangan has nothing but praise for the courage of the gardaí in Drogheda in confronting these gangs. He has spoken about the acts of bravery and kindness of many members of the force.

"Most people do not get to hear about such acts. We welcome the deployment of an extra 25 gardaí to the town in recent weeks. We also welcome the presence of the armed emergency response team and the regional support units.

"It is not nice to live in Drogheda at the moment. Drogheda is a fantastic town and has a lot to offer. Can the Commissioner give the people of Drogheda any kind of comfort?

"The Fleadh will happen again this year and tens of thousands of people will visit the town. People living in Drogheda are afraid.

"Children are scared to go out on the street. We have the necessary resources but the crimes to which I refer are still happening.

"I know that the position will not change overnight but can the Commissioner give any kind of comfort to the people of Drogheda and County Louth?"

In his response to Deputy Fitzpatrick, Commissioner Harris said:

"The optimism and room for hope that I hope to convey is that [Chief Superintendent] Christy Mangan and I have made a commitment to support that area through strong and visible policing. We have not reneged on that. We have kept up our focus and we have had successes.

"Individuals will be before the courts for all sorts of offences, including some very serious offences. People have been charged. Serious offences have been detected. We will keep the pressure on.

"We recognise the corrosive impact that this is having on the area and we are alive to it in the context of what we can do, at the centre to support the policing effort and to support the local community.

"We are particularly aware of the upcoming Fleadh in August and the impact that can have in providing a positive image of the town and how we will support that and make sure that it is a successful event on our part, in protecting it and ensuring that people can go about their lawful business."

Deputy commissioner for policing and security, John Twomey reiterated the Commissioner's views, adding:

"Our commitment is to the people of Louth and that we will do whatever is necessary to provide a safe community for those people to go about their daily lives. There will be no change to that and whatever resources are required to achieve that objective will be provided.

"Issues such as this have been dealt with before by An Garda Síochána and through working with the community on resilience and commitment, the rule of law will prevail. We will work closely with the people of Louth to give them the community that they deserve.

"Since these issues arose, we have had a number of initiatives where we have combined national and local resources. We have provided additional resources both for front-line preventative measures and the armed support unit. All of the skills available to the organisation have been targeted towards this specific issue. They will remain in place until this issue is resolved and it will be resolved."

Welcoming the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's points, Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"All the people in Drogheda want is help. It is a fantastic town. What has happened in the last few months cannot keep going on. The job that was done in Limerick was fantastic. It was fast and sharp. All that the people in Drogheda want is something similar to what happened in Limerick."