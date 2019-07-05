Picture of late John McCririck in Dundalk is unearthed

Local man Niall O'Donnell has posted a photograph to social media of the late John McCririck, who passed away today, when the famous horse racing pundit and journalist was in Dundalk a number of years back.

The picture shows John McCririck with Niall outside Harry's Bar on Bridge Street.

McCririck was renowned for his flamboyant appearance and his regular punditry spots on Channel 4 Racing in the 1990s.

He was a familiar figure across Ireland and the UK, known for his unpredictable interviews with the public at the betting ring at countless race courses.