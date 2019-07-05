Dundalk IT welcomes new Students Union team

Dundalk Institute of Technology has welcomed its new Students Union (SU) Executive Team who officially took up office on Monday, July 1.

The new team comprises three full-time members including the new SU President, Glenn McCourt, SU Vice President for Student Engagement, Christopher O’Neill and SU Vice President for Welfare & Equality, Taidgh Kavanagh.

This year the SU has expanded to include three full time staff members plus six part-time officers that will be elected in October following significant changes to the Constitution led by the Union of Students in Ireland and voted in favour for by the DkIT student body earlier this year. This is good news for incoming DkIT students who will receive greater representation and supports from the SU, not to mention an enhanced social calendar.

Newly elected DkIT SU President, Glenn McCourt is a BA in Culinary Arts Student from Dundalk. Glenn ran for election in order to improve food facilities for students, increase the number of printing top up machines around the campus and to introduce ‘Mental Health Mondays’. Speaking on his first day in the office, Glenn said,

“I am excited to begin my new role as President of DkITSU. It is a great honour to be chosen by the student body of DkIT to represent them on panels in meetings such as governing body and strategic planning, I look forward to helping to make DkIT an even better place for students to learn and get involved.”

Students should look forward to a busy schedule this year as the team have already set in motion planning an array of events for the coming year which range from social events on and off campus to mental health and wellbeing events and guest speakers for students to take part in. Christopher O’Neill, DkIT SU VP for Student Engagement will take the lead on all social activities organised by the SU. Chris hails from Dundalk and has completed his first year of the BB (Hons) in Business. Chris is a Sports Scholarship student who is a massive personality within DkITs Sports and Societies. He has represented the college in both GAA and Boxing and countless events off campus such as Dundalk 10k and local school visits. Also speaking today, he added:

“I look forward to having the students back on campus in September, we have a lot planned and I can’t wait get the buzz back about the campus, college should be a place where students can thrive socially as well as academically and I aim to get the social aspect on par as our aspect”

All three team members have set their sights on creating a more inclusive campus with events to cater for all aspects of college life and our diverse student body. Taidgh Kavanagh from Drogheda, takes up the position as SU’s first ever Vice President of Welfare and Equality. Taidgh has just completed the three-year BA (Hons) in Digital Humanities at DkIT. Taidgh studied a PLC in Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) prior to beginning his studies at DkIT in Pre University Arts because he always had “an interest in history and politics”. Within his role Taidgh aims to help destigmatise Mental Health on campus and to improve DkITs awareness of welfare.

Speaking during his first day on the job, he said: “The main duties of my role are to engage all students on campus. To support their welfare and to promote diversity. With 600+ international students on campus as well as students from all around Ireland and with 200+ students with disabilities it is extremely important that these students feel represented and secure within the institute and it is my duty to ensure this.”

On behalf of the Institute, we welcome the new team on board and look forward to seeing what the team has in store for the new academic year which commences in September.