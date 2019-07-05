Dundalk woman lands top sales role at Norwegian company

Local woman Eimear Joyce has been appointed to the role of Sales Operations Manager at a Norwegian company called Elmatica.

Elmatica is an old broker of Printed Circuits, delivering PCB to industries like the Medical industry, Automotive industry, Defence industry, Automation industry and several more.

Eimear will work closely with the global sales team on portfolios containing highly respected and internationally known companies.

“We proudly announce that Eimear Joyce has joined the Sales team as Sales Operations Manager, a role tailored to ensure that the needs of the sales team are met, while simultaneously supporting and developing new partners within the industry. Joyce will unite the sales organization in a professional manner, delivering the discipline and information required to drive the company forward and provide the best support to our global sales team, ” says Didrik Bech CEO Elmatica.

Joyce is experienced as a Project Manager from companies such as Horn Media Group. She graduated with a BA in Business and Event Management at Dundalk Institute of Technology Ireland and brings to the table a work experience from international business in Spain and Shanghai.

“Her people skills, international understanding of culture and expectations, and positive can-do attitude will be a resource to the company,'' says Bech.

“This is a perfect time to join Elmatica. New opportunities, increasing business, newly developed systems, and a strategic roadmap for further growth aligned with the needs in the market. I am excited about being a part of the team and honored to work for such a well-respected company in the PCB industry. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, helping them find the best solutions to succeed and grow their business,” says Joyce.