Nepfest back in Blackrock's Neptune Bar this month

The Nepfest Festival is due to return to The Neptune Bar in Blackrock later this month.

The Willin Fools, Jameire and Brendan McCahey are set to perform at the mini-festival.

Proceedings kick off at 4pm in the outdoor area at the back of the pub. Entry is free.

If last year's event is anything to go by you'll want to get down there early before the crowds arrive.

See: www.facebook.com/TheNeptuneBlackrock/ for more details.