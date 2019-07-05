Seán Kelly elected Chairperson of Dundalk Joint Policing Committee

Cllr Seán Kelly, newly elected Councillor for Dundalk Carlingford electoral area, has been elected as Chair of Dundalk’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) at the July meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

The function of the JPC is to provide a dedicated forum to support consultation, cooperation and synergy on policing and crime issues between An Garda Síochána, local authority officials, elected representatives and the community and voluntary sectors.

Kelly stated that he wants to use his term in office to highlight some of the issues facing communities in Dundalk and North Louth, both urban and rural. He said he believes that anti-social behaviour, drugs and burglaries continue to cast a dark cloud over the community and we need to address this in a proactive manner.

Kelly commented: “people should not be afraid to open their doors at night or go for a walk, we shouldn’t live in fear that our property is in danger. We have seen several disturbing incidents in Dundalk in recent weeks and we do not want this to escalate to the same levels as we are seeing in Drogheda. I look forward to working with the Gardai and other vested interests in order to put in place preventive community policing methods.”