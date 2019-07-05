Where are the oldest, still standing, buildings in Dundalk?

Our very own 'History Man' Peter Kavanagh has delved into the archives to find out what are the oldest buildings still standing in Dundalk today

The St. Nicholas (Green) Church has to be the oldest. There was a church on this site since the 13th century and the present structure dates from 1707 (see inscription in Vestry), but it appears to was re-modeled by Francis Johnston (Armagh architect) in 1762.

The oldest inhabited building would seem to be the St. Leonard's part of the old County Library which has a date of 1772 on the top of the gable. The entire structure was known as the Lord Limerick Grammar School which dates back to 1735 and was the County Library from 1930 to about 1990.

The Wellington Hall at the top of St. Mary's Road is also very old, but I can find no date for its construction.

Church Hill House, where the Marist Fathers opened their college in 1866, was formerly owned by a Peter Coleman, apothecary, and built by an agent of Lord Roden in about 1780.

Most of the present buildings around the Square were not built until around 1800 and the present courthouse was not completed until 1820.

There are probably many other old houses around the Town but it would be difficult to date them. There is also an old building at the Anne Street end of Park Street were the first County Hospital was located in 1755, but it may not be the same structure - the Infirmary at the top of Stapleton Place has a date of 1834 and the Old Jail - now the Crescent garda station - was built in 1850.

I am informed that the house at Roden place known as the Dutch Billy Gables is one of the oldest in town, built by William Elgee in about 1740, but the red brick gables were not added until about 1800.