Travel information for Dundalk fans heading to Westlife

If you're heading to the Westlife concerts taking place in Croke Park this Friday and Saturday, we've gathered some handy travel info for the two nights so that you'll be flying without wings down the M1 and back.

If you want to grab a train extra late night services are being put on from Connolly Station to Dundalk this weekend for concert goers.

The last train will leave Connolly Station at 00:01. The train will service all stations to Dundalk and arrive back at Clarke Station for 1:29.

The Matthews Bus will also be operating a service to and from the concert at normal service times.

You can call the Matthews Coach Hire office to book on 042 9378188.