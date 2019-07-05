REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith says she was 'not out to kill anyone'

News
REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith was 'not out to kill anyone'
Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who is currently being held in a camp in northern Syria after the fall of ISIS in the country, has said that she was not a terrorist and was not "out to kill anyone".
In an interview with BBC radio, Ms Smith added that she wants "a caliphate as in a Muslim country", but not a "brutality group".
During the interview, Ms Smith did not say if those responsible for ISIS violence should be brought to justice.
"I can't answer because I don't know", she said.
Ms Smith, who has a two-year-old child, travelled to Syria three years ago, before that she served in the Irish Defence Forces, including a period spent on the Government jet.
Ms Smith added that she would not plan any attacks in Ireland or any thoughts to hurt anyone.
