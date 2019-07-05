Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 5, 2019

The death has occurred of Gertie McGeough of Barleyfield, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Gertie McGeough, Thursday, 4th July 2019. Peacefully in the tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home in her 96th year. Gertie will be sadly missed by the Gallagher and Grogan families, nephews Pat Kavanagh and David Williams, nieces Briege Reilly and Crisie Murphy, extended family, neighbours and many good friends especially Anna. Gertie was the last surviving member of her family.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of Joe and Cassie Gallagher, Barleyfield, Kilcurry from 12 noon until 8pm on Friday. Removal Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Bridge-A-Chrinn for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.