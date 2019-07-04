Louth County Council asked to remove 'rotten algae' from Blackrock beach

Local councillor Maria Doyle has stated that she has contacted Louth County Council and asked them to remove "rotten algae" from along the beach at Blackrock.

"I hope they can do this soon so the beach can be enjoyed during this spell of good weather," added Cllr Doyle in a statement on her Facebook page this afternoon.

The move has been welcomed by the local Tidy Towns committee.

"Thanks for your intervention on this Maria. Although it's natural it's not very pleasant, especially at this time of year and in beautiful weather like this," posted Blackrock Tody Towns on Facebook today.