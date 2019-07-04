Dundalk FC Fyffes summer camps proving a big hit once again

The popular Dundalk FC Fyffes summer football camps held at Oriel Park every year since 2007 have kicked off once again.

Open to boys and girls aged 6-14, each camp is based around structured coaching sessions with qualified coaches and features lots of fun challenges and games – designed to ensure every child leaves with great memories, having made new friends and learnt something new.

Each participating child will also receive a full camp kit, certificate of completion and a football, coupled with the opportunity to enjoy a meet and greet session with some of Dundalk FC’s first team players.

Running from 10.30am – 3pm daily, the next three camps will run from 22nd-26th July, 12th-16th August and 19th-23rd August.

Commenting, Fyffes marketing manager Emma Hunt-Duffy says: “As an outlet for parents to keep their children occupied and active while school’s out for summer, the camps have proven to be a great way for local kids to keep fit and healthy, improve their football skills and most important of all – have lots of fun with their pals.”

Dundalk FC community officer Liam Burns said: "We are delighted to host another season of Dundalk FC Fyffes summer camps at Oriel Park in 2019. The place comes to life every summer with lots of kids having fun, getting active, enjoying their football and interacting with kids from different social backgrounds. It also gives the kids a great opportunity to interact with their first team heroes to create memories to last a lifetime."

Priced at €80 per child, with €15 off any subsequent camps, registration can be made by calling into the Oriel Park office (Mon – Fri: 09.30am – 5.00pm) or by phoning (042) 933 5894.