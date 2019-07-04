Call for signs to protect hedgehogs on busy Dundalk road

The Louth ISPCA has joined the call for Louth County Council to erect signs along the Avenue Road in Dundalk to alert drivers to the possibility of hedgehogs crossing the road.

Louth ISPCA say that the early hours of the morning, around dawn, are the time to be most conscious of hedgehogs on the road.

It comes after pictures of two hedgehogs that were hit by vehicles on the Avenue Road were posted to Twitter this week.

@louthcoco can you please put up these signs on the Ave Rd. 3rd & 4th hedgehog killed this year already, all within 200m of one another, very sad to see ): pic.twitter.com/CyGh1qjd3G July 3, 2019