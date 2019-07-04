Nature
Call for signs to protect hedgehogs on busy Dundalk road
The Louth ISPCA has joined the call for Louth County Council to erect signs along the Avenue Road in Dundalk to alert drivers to the possibility of hedgehogs crossing the road.
Louth ISPCA say that the early hours of the morning, around dawn, are the time to be most conscious of hedgehogs on the road.
It comes after pictures of two hedgehogs that were hit by vehicles on the Avenue Road were posted to Twitter this week.
@louthcoco can you please put up these signs on the Ave Rd. 3rd & 4th hedgehog killed this year already, all within 200m of one another, very sad to see ): pic.twitter.com/CyGh1qjd3G— DundalkNature (@DundalkNature) July 3, 2019
Please everyone watch out for hedgehogs on the road, especially in the early hours just around dawn. Some signs would be very useful @louthcoco @louth_network @eoin_daly_green https://t.co/QMyTX3vZpj— Louth SPCA (@louthspca) July 4, 2019
