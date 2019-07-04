Local lads launch coat appeal for Dundalk's homeless community

A group of Dundalk lads have banded together to help launch a clothing appeal for Dundalk's homeless community.

Niall McEvoy and his friends Anthony Neill, Jason O'Neill, Adam Coburn, Eamon Bishop and Anthony Neill, are currently asking for donations of "coats or jumpers, male or female and children's sizes" to be donated to their coat rail which will be made available to the local homeless community at Dundalk Soup Kitchen on Bridge Street.

Posting on Facebook, Niall McEvoy explained: "Coat Appeal for Dundalk Soup Kitchen, 'Take a coat, leave a coat rail'"

"It's been a generous few months since the O'Neill family opened their Soup Kitchen doors to the people of Dundalk in January. The support has been amazing and the men and women involved have been nothing short of amazing and dedicated.

"I know it's summer, and the weather is warm during the day, but it's still cold for those who have no home to sleep in at night. We can forget when the sun is shining that some people don't see it the way most of us do.

"If you have any coats or jumpers, male female and children's sizes, in decent Nick, please PM me to arrange a collection or drop them off yourself to the kitchen located on bridge Street Dundalk.

"Food donations are still welcomed every day! On Friday this week 5th of July, in the marshes shopping centre there will also be a collection day for the Dundalk Soup Kitchen if you could spare a couple of quid while on your daily travels."

Niall added: "If there are any businesses that would like to sponsor the rail, maybe with stock from last winter that hasn't sold or can't be sold, please PM me to arrange."

You can contact Niall via his Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/niall.m.evoy