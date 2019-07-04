Fundraiser in memory of Dundalk man ‘Benji’ O’Callaghan

Well-known local man Brendan (Benji) O’Callaghan, very sadly, passed away last year after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.

He personified grace and dignity in the face of the many health battles he faced during his life, not least his final one. During the last nine months of his life, Brendan was under the care of the Palliative Care team who were vital in helping him keep a good and active quality of life right up to his untimely, but peaceful, passing at 44.

In honour of Brendan and the Palliative Care team, his family are fundraising for the Louth Hospital’s palliative care unit – where the county’s five sole, dedicated palliative care beds are located. Specialist chairs (5) for use by patients and their families will be purchased and any additional funds raised will be used for the refurbishment of the ‘Family Room’ and provision of Complementary Therapies for patients under the care of the Palliative team.

A night of ól, bia, ceol agus craic – which Brendan famously loved and shared with many! – is being held at Dowdallshill GAA club this coming Saturday July 13th. All who knew Brendan are welcome to come and enjoy the evening and performances from Damian of Brothers Bold, Stewart Agnew, Vincie McKevitt and others. Many generous donors have given a range of fabulous prizes which will be raffled on the night.

Tickets €10, available on FB from the O’Callaghan family (Emer, Donal, Aideen, Sinead or SIL, Georgina Greene), via text (086 163 8469) or at the door on the night (open 19:30). If you can’t make the night but would like to participate, donations can be made via GoFundMe HERE . The O’Callaghan Family look forward to seeing everyone there!