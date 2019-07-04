Annual Fr. Mulligan Fun Run to take place in Dundalk next month

The annual 5k Fr. John Mulligan fun run/walk is set to take place on Saturday, August 17.

Registration for individuals and famalies is now open for E15 and E40 respectively.

The event will start and finish at Dundalk's Young Ireland's Club House on Hoeys Lane, Dundalk.

Proceedings kick off at 12.30 for the adult's races and 12 for the kid's races.

If you have any questions please call Niall on 086 1542192.