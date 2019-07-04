Bowes Ryan to open coffee shop at Dundalk's Tesco Extra

A new café is currently hiring for their new Dundalk store which is due to open at the Tesco Extra complex later this month.

The Bowes Ryan Kitchen & Bakery currently have stores in Roscrea, Limerick and Knock.

Their newest premises is currently under construction in the unit beside Hickeys Pharmacy in the Tesco Extra complex.

The café will serve up breakfast, lunches, snacks and desserts, teas, coffees and cold beverages.

They are currently hiring for the following positions: a chef, food, bakery and deli staff, floor staff and baristas.

Interested persons can email hrbowesryan@outlook.com for details.