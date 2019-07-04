Vandals condemned for causing damage to popular Louth park and disturbing wildlife

Board members of Stephenstown Trust have hit out at the "scumbags" who have been caught on CCTV causing damage to the park and causing distress to the swans and baby cygnets in the pond.

In a scathing post on Facebook, the Stephenstown Trust members told how the matter had been passed on to local Gardaí saying: "Seldom we have to write anything like this....but here goes. A note for the "SCUMBAGS" who annoyed the wildlife, namely the swans and their little baby cygnets and caused them much distress during the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday 2nd July)."

The post continued: "Thank God they are okay now though. If this is how you get your KICKS then you are a serious menace to yourselves, your families and everybody in the community. One good thing though is that you have been captured on CCTV as you damaged the barrier arms and electronics beyond repair (it was only repaired last week at a cost of €1,200, money which we do not have I hasten to add, despite what some may think).

"You caused damage to the two tunnels used for growing flowers and attempted to break into the container, again CCTV footage was good here. Gardai have been informed and have taken your fingerprints along with the CCTV footage. We are suggesting you come forward immediately or you will be contacted by the Gardai with this evidence next week.

"A sad situation at the beginning of the Summer holidays when SCUMBAGS like you cannot leave the beautiful innocent wildlife to live in their natural habitats."