Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday July 4 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommie) MacInerney of Drumcar, Co. Louth and formerly of Limerick

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff of Whitmore Lodge, Saint Mary's, Drumcar. Tommie, beloved son of the late Tom and Mary and dearly loved brother of John, the late Pat, his sisters Margaret (Galvin), Sarah (Brock), Clare (Zervos) and Frances (Henihan).

He will be greatly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the staff and his friends in Saint Mary's. Tommie brought great joy to all who loved and cared for him.

Reposing on Thursday at Whitmore Lodge from 4pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Drumcar, followed by Committal Ceremony in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Saint John of God Services, Saint Mary's Drumcar.

Saint Oliver Plunkett pray for him.

May he rest in peace