Louth gardai appeal for witnesses to petrol bomb attack

Louth Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, in the early hours of this morning at approximately 5:10am.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. Extensive damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the house. A technical examination is currently being conducted at the scene.

A person described as wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Rathmullen Park between 4:30am - 6am, who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

"We are also appealing for anyone involved in milk deliveries, bin collections etc. who may have been working in the area to come forward."