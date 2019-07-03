McGahon urges Louth rural Communities to avail of Flexibus

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon has urged people living in rural areas of County Louth to avail of Flexibus.

Speaking at the the launch of the Local Link for Rural Transport Programme for Louth Meath and Fingal Four Year Strategic Plan 2019-2022, Cllr. McGahon said: “Flexibus is now in its 16th year of providing rural accessible transport services. The mission of Flexibus is to provide innovative transport service models that meet the local and rural needs of people in Louth.

"The Rural Transport Programme caters for a wide range of people who live off the main transport routes, people with disabilities who need accessible transport, young people who have no access to public transport, people in rural areas with limited access to health services.

He added: "Some of the services they provide include weekly bus services to access pension and shopping facilities, individual services to access health appointments, daily services to access education.

"There is a substantial timetable of services in County Louth and I would strongly encourage as many people as possible to avail of the services that are provided."