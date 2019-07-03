Dundalk court told cannabis of 'some help' to man with 'considerable health condition'

A solicitor representing a man prosecuted for unlawful possession of cannabis, told Dundalk district court last week that his client “has a considerable health condition and this is of some help to him”.

Garett McDermott (43) of Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, was summonsed for separate offences at Glenmore Park, Dundalk on June 25th and July 20th last year.

Judge John Coughlan said he would take €300 off the defendant for charity and put the case back to the 16th of October.