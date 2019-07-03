No medical report available in Dundalk serious assault case

No medical report is available in a serious assault prosecution, as the complainant in the case did not seek medical attention, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

Oisín Duff (21) of Ascal Setanta, The Ferns, Blackrock is charged with assault causing harm at The Rum House, Park Street, Dundalk on New Year’s Eve last year, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

After the Defence solicitor said a certain course might be taken “If there was a Section 2 (assault) on the menu,” Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the 18th of September.