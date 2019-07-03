Dundalk FC raise €7000 for Temple Street Children's Hospital

Dundalk FC, in partnership with club sponsor Fyffes, has raised over €7,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital under the club’s new purple-patterned ‘third kit’ initiative revealed to fans last March.

Worn in place of the club’s familiar white jerseys in EA Sports Cup and the FAI Cup matches, the new purple kit is reproduced in the colours of Temple Street Foundation.

Clearing the way for the club’s initiative, club sponsor Fyffes agreed to withhold its trademark from the front of the new kit in order to give full prominence to the hospital.

The money raised – which is intended to fund essential equipment and care provided for over 147,000 patients treated by the hospital each year – came from a combination of sales of the new kit, salary donations from players and staff and a bucket collection at a recent match.

Dundalk FC chief executive Mark Devlin said: "We're thrilled to be able to make this donation to Temple Street Children's Hospital. Thanks to the generosity of our main sponsor, Fyffes, the new purple Temple Street kit really struck a chord with our supporters, who themselves have been extremely generous with their donations. I'd like to thank them all for their support, along with the players and staff of Dundalk Football Club, who have donated a day's salary to the cause. Temple Street is a special place. They offer amazing care for kids who really need it, so we're very proud to support such a fantastic cause."

Responding, Fyffes managing director Gerry Cunningham – himself an enthusiastic proponent of the scheme – praised Dundalk FC management, players and staff for what he termed ‘a truly generous and unselfish undertaking’.

“Through imaginative ideas such as the third-kit scheme, untold benefit is brought to those young patients whose recovery depends so much on such activities,” he said.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation added: “We are honoured and delighted to feature on Dundalk FC’s fantastic third kit and have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the club’s staff and supporters. Sick children need great care right now, and the incredible funds raised as part of this partnership will be put to work where they are needed most in our wards, departments, theatres and Intensive Care Unit – ensuring that our little patients continue to have access to world-class care when they need it. Our thanks also to our friends in Fyffes who so kindly gave up their spot on the Dundalk FC jersey to raise awareness and vital funds for Temple Street. So much work has happened behind the scenes to make this partnership possible - thank you for being a vital part of the extraordinary circle of care that surrounds each sick child in Temple Street.”

With more games to go, Dundalk FC expects to continue fundraising through various activities announced previously. Those interested in supporting Temple Street by purchasing Dundalk FC’s new third kit can do so online at www.dundalkfc.com