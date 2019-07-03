LOUTH WEATHER: Today to be 'best day of the week'

Today is the day to get outside and savour the sunshine, that's according to local weather guru Louth Weather this morning.

There's a great chance of "wall to wall" sunshine and blue skies throughout the day.

"Today will be the best day of the week as high pressure is centred over us. Dry. Wall to wall blue skies and sunshine for most of the morning and afternoon. Possibly turning cloudier this evening. NW winds will be light to begin, becoming SE later this afternoon. Max 20°C.

"Remember burning times are only 20 minutes during the middle part of today, so please bring the sun cream.

However, the rest of the week is slightly less promising.

"The following days will be mostly cloudy but dry."