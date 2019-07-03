Accused of making threat to kill Garda in Ardee

A 32-year-old man accused of making a threat to kill a Garda in Ardee, was remanded in custody with consent to bail following a contested bail hearing at Drogheda District Court last Friday.

James Harrison with an address at Ferdia Park, Ardee is charged with making the alleged threat and producing a stainless steel knife in the course of a dispute, and with using, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, at the same location Ferdia Park on Tuesday last (June 25th).

The accused had been remanded in custody by consent at Dundalk district court last Wednesday with a view to a full bail hearing being heard in Drogheda.

The bail application was subsequently heard in private and Judge John Coughlan granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Mr. Harrison was remanded in custody on consent, to appear before Cloverhill district this Friday for an independent surety to be approved.